Camarillo man arrested on suspicion of stealing wallets from vehicles, attempted burglary

Crime

CAMARILLO, Calif. - A Camarillo man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing wallets from two vehicles, attempting to break into a home and prowling.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies said they responded to a call regarding a suspicious person Wednesday night around 10:40 p.m.

They said the suspicious person tried to enter a lived-in apartment during late at night and even climbed onto the second story balcony of a neighboring apartment. This was determined based on video surveillance footage posted online by the victims from their RING application.

Deputies said they later contacted the suspected prowler, a 26-year-old Camarillo man. and found him to be in possession of credit cards and identification cards belonging to two separate people.

The man reportedly admitted to deputies that he had broken into two different vehicles and stolen a wallet from each vehicle.

The man was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Main Jail for attempted burglary, prowling and two charges of theft from a vehicle.

The Camarillo Police Department would like to encourage residents to use security cameras such as a RING system to share video and other information with the police department and community to further prevent crime. These systems can also help investigators identify suspects in the event of a crime.