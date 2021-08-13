Arroyo Grande man sentenced to 50-years-to-life for raping, assaulting three women in 2018

Crime

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - An Arroyo Grande man was convicted Friday of raping and assaulting three women back in 2018. He is now facing 50-years-to-life in prison.

43-year-old Arthur Tiofilo Rocha pleaded no contest in court Friday to four counts of violent crimes including forceable rape and assault with a deadly weapon.

Rocha was found guilty by Judge Jacquelyn H. Duffy based on his plea, which came just days before his trial was set to begin next week.

Rocha was arrested after evidence linked him to a sexual assault that was committed on July 8, 2018. The DA's Office said a young woman woke up to find Rocha threatening her while holding a knife to her throat. He then sexually assaulted her before fleeing her home.

Five days later, officials said Rocha broke into another apartment and woke up two sleeping women, also threatening them with a knife, and attempted to assault them. The women said they were able to fight Rocha off and contact police.

The SLO County District Attorney's Office said the three victims lived in San Luis Obispo at the time of the crimes.

“While these horrific crimes should never have been committed, the courage of these brave victims is remarkable,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “I am grateful that this plea agreement will provide an appropriately harsh sentence without requiring the victims to endure the anguish of testifying in court and reliving the horror.”

The DA's Office explained the terms of Rocha's plea agreement which have him facing 50-years-to-life.

Rocha's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court with the Honorable Jacquelyn H. Duffy presiding. Rocha remains held without bail at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The case was investigated by San Luis Obispo Police Department with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos.