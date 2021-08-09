Flores preliminary hearing resumes for second week

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Paul and Ruben Flores returned to San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Monday morning for the second week of a preliminary hearing.

Paul is accused of killing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, who disappeared 25 years ago after an off campus party.

The hearing took a break on Friday after four straight days of hearings.

The preliminary hearing is expected to last at least three weeks. At the end, a judge will rule if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Digital communication is limited during this preliminary hearing. Check back throughout the day for continuous updates.