Preliminary hearing in Kristin Smart murder case begins Monday

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Paul and Ruben Flores are scheduled to appear in court Monday as the preliminary hearing in the Kristin Smart murder case begins.

Paul Flores has been charged for the murder of Smart and Ruben Flores faces charges as an accessory. The father and son have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The two were arrested back in April as part of the decades-long investigation into the disappearance of Smart.

Paul Flores is believed to be the last person to see the Cal Poly freshman alive. He is accused of killing Smart during an attempted rape in his Cal Poly dorm room.

The preliminary hearing is expected to take several weeks. Your NewsChannel will have reporters in court throughout the process.

The preliminary hearing will determine if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Digital communication is limited during this preliminary hearing. Check back throughout the day for continuous updates.