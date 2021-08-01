Man arrested on suspicion of firing gun into sand at Pismo Beach

Crime

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Pismo Beach police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun into the sand during a fight Sunday morning.

Officers said an 18-year-old man from Hanford was seen loading a handgun before firing several rounds in the downtown area.

Multiple witnesses called 911 to report the incident and said the man had been following a woman.

When officers arrived, they contacted the suspected shooter and arrested him.

Police said the woman told officers she and the man had gotten into a verbal argument when she decided to walk away. The man then followed her and fired the gun to get her attention.

Fortunately, no one was injured and no other people were involved in the incident.

The Hanford man was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of an undetectable firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm and public intoxication.

His bail was set at $20,000.