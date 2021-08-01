14-year-old arrested in connection with Santa Barbara shooting

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police arrested a 14-year-old Saturday night in connection with a shooting incident that took place Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Anacapa and East Cota Streets. Several community members called 911 to report hearing shots fired. After detectives arrived at the scene, they determined an unknown person had fired a gun at several people before fleeing the area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

On Saturday, detectives continued the investigation and were able to develop the evidence necessary to obtain a search and arrest warrant.

Around 9 p.m. that night, police, detectives, a SWAT Team and the Crisis Negotiations Response Team all responded to the 400 block of North Milpas Street to serve the warrant at the shooting suspect's home.

Police said they used a loudspeaker to order the possible shooter to surrender. The suspect reportedly refused to comply with the orders initially, but eventually exited their home and was arrested without incident. Officers diverted all traffic in the immediate area for about two hours during the arrest.

Police have identified the suspected shooter as a 14-year-old resident of Santa Barbara. Due to their age, no further details about the suspect are being released at this time.

Police said the teen was transported to Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall in Santa Maria where they were booked for attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang and discharging a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Detectives said they are still investigation some parts of this crime.

The police department wants to remind the public that an anonymous gun buy back is being held on Aug. 21 at Earl Warren Showgrounds. The gun buy back event is a community partnership designed to reduce gun-related violent crimes and save lives. The department said community members will receive gift cards for each gun turned in during the event.

For more information about the buy back event, visit sbcoalition.org.