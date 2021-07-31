Three arrested after Camarillo AT&T store robbed at gunpoint

Crime

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrested three men on Thursday after they allegedly robbed a Camarillo AT&T store at gunpoint.

Deputies said they received a call around 7:14 p.m. reporting that three men had robbed the store on E. Daily Drive and fled with cash and merchandise.

AT&T staff were able to track the stolen phones and share their locations with responding deputies.

Deputies said the robbery suspects fled in a stolen vehicle toward Fillmore on the northbound 101 freeway and the eastbound state route 126.

Deputies in Fillmore spotted the vehicle and began a pursuit. They said the vehicle eventually traveled on city streets until it crashed into a parked car in a neighborhood.

All three robbery suspects fled the vehicle on foot but two were quickly apprehended.

Deputies requested assistance from a K9 Unit and helicopter to search for the third suspect who was ultimately found hiding in the backyard of a nearby home.

Cash, stolen phones and a handgun were all found in the stolen vehicle.

The three men, all determined to be residents of Bakersfield, were booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy.