Solvang man arrested with replica gun at Mission Santa Inés

Crime

SOLVANG, Calif. - A 23-year-old Solvang man was arrested and faces gun charges after he was allegedly seen walking around Old Mission Santa Inés with a replica handgun.

On Sunday around 4:45 p.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the mission for a report of a man with a gun.

When deputies arrived on scene they immediately set up a perimeter and began evacuating the area, the sheriff's office said.

The man, described as wearing a red and black flannel shirt and a gray backwards hat, was seen walking in the garden area adjacent to the historic building.

Deputies located the man and took him into custody without incident. The gun he had in his possession was determined to be a replica handgun, which was tucked into his waistband at the time of his arrest.

The 23-year-old was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail. He was released without bail due to statewide emergency rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is due back in court at a later date where he will likely face felony charges for brandishing a firearm.

The sheriff's office credited by the person who called 911 to report the incident, saying that the witness' prompt reporting and accurate description of the suspect led to a quick and safe resolution.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.