16-year-old arrested in connection to Lompoc shooting
LOMPOC, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested after a shooting in Lompoc last week.
It happened Friday around 1:15 p.m. on the 900 block of North F Street.
Police responded to the area and discovered evidence of a shooting but no victims were found. Police searched the area and located a 16-year-old boy who police said was in possession of a loaded gun.
Police said the firearm was a "ghost gun" which is an unregistered gun often assembled from parts. The guns can be virtually untraceable due to the lack of a serial number.
Investigators are still working to determine if this gun was used in the shooting.
The teen, who police say is a documented gang member, was taken into custody. He faces possible charges for assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
