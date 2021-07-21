Goleta woman arrested in connection to Tuesday stabbing

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. - A Goleta women was arrested and faces attempted murder charges for a stabbing that sent her boyfriend to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 100 block of Magnolia Avenue in Goleta for a report of a domestic violence related stabbing.

When they arrived on scene deputies found a man who had been stabbed in the back. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

A 36-year-old woman told deputies she was arguing with her boyfriend when she stabbed him in the back to prevent him from leaving the home. The woman was arrested on scene and booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

She faces possible felony charges for attempted murder and false imprisonment.

She remains in jail on a $1 million bail.