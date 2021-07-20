SB County Sheriff’s deputies respond to suspected smuggling boat near Gaviota
GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded for a report of a possible smuggling boat near Gaviota on Tuesday.
At around 11 a.m., deputies arrived to an area near Arroyo Hondo north of Gaviota after a boat washed ashore.
The boat is believed to be involved in some sort of smuggling operation, law enforcement confirmed to our newsroom.
A reporter on scene said multiple sheriff's deputies had their guns drawn during the response.
This is a developing situation and we will continue to update this story as we learn more.
