SB County Sheriff’s deputies respond to suspected smuggling boat near Gaviota

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded for a report of a possible smuggling boat near Gaviota on Tuesday.

At around 11 a.m., deputies arrived to an area near Arroyo Hondo north of Gaviota after a boat washed ashore.

The boat is believed to be involved in some sort of smuggling operation, law enforcement confirmed to our newsroom.

A reporter on scene said multiple sheriff's deputies had their guns drawn during the response.

This is a developing situation and we will continue to update this story as we learn more.