Three arrested for DUI during Oxnard checkpoint

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Three drivers were arrested for driving under the influence during an Oxnard checkpoint that took place Saturday night.

Police said the checkpoint was held on Victoria Avenue south of Wooley Road from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

A total of 794 drivers were screened. 22 drivers were cited for driving without a license or with a suspended/revoked license and three drivers were arrested for DUI.

Officers said checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

They explained the purpose of these checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring driving from driving impaired.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.