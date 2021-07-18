73-year-old man dies after being assaulted in Oxnard

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police announced that a 73-year-old man died on Saturday after being assaulted during an argument near his home.

Police said they responded to a call regarding a person down in the street around 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

After arriving at the 500 block of Roosevelt Avenue, officers found Melecio Chavez, 73, bleeding from a wound on his head.

Police investigated and learned that Chavez had stepped outside his house and was involved in an argument with two other men in front of his residence.

During the fight, officers believe Chavez was hit by one or both men and knocked to the ground.

Emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene to treat Chavez for his wounds. He was then transported to Ventura County Medical Center for emergency medical treatment.

Sadly, on Saturday, July 17, Melecio Chavez passed away at the hospital from his injuries.

The Oxnard Police Department has now listed this incident as the ninth homicide within the city this year. The investigation has been taken over by the police department's Major Crimes Unit.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have video recordings or photographs of all or part of the incident to upload their media to investigators online here. Police said all submissions are immediately logged into the Oxnard Police Department’s digital evidence system and no contact information is stored so submissions can remain anonymous.

Investigators are also urging anyone with any other information to contact Detective John Sunia at 805-385-7760 or the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 and www.oxnardpd.org.