Three Ventura residents arrested on narcotics charges following investigation

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police arrested three people on Friday for the possession and sale of narcotics within the city.

Officers with the Ventura Police Department SCU Narcotics unit and a K9 Unit served a search warrant at a residence on the 1400 block of Victoria Avenue as part of an investigation into narcotics sales.

Detectives said they were able to identify a 39-year-old woman as the primary suspect.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers recovered drugs and evidence of drug sales inside the woman's vehicle.

They then arrested her for the possession for sales of a controlled substance. Two additional men were also arrested for the possession of a controlled substance and the possession of brass knuckles.

A search of the Ventura County Superior Court showed all three residents have prior drug-related arrests.