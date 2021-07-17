One arrest, 11 citations made during DUI checkpoint in Ventura

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police issued 11 citations, made one arrest and towed two vehicles during a DUI checkpoint in the city Friday night.

The checkpoint was held on the 4200 block of East Main Street from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Police said a total 1,167 cars passed through the checkpoint and 492 drivers were screened.

During these screenings, officers issued 20 Standardized Field Sobriety Tests to drivers. One driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Another nine citations were issued to people driving without a license, one citation was issued to a person driving with a suspended license and another citation was issued to a person driving with an open container of alcohol.

Two vehicles were towed for suspended license offenses.

Police explained that DUI checkpoint locations are chosen based on DUI collision statistics and the frequency of DUI arrests. Officers hope these checkpoints remind the public of the dangers of DUI driving and encourage everyone to drink responsibly and use ride-sharing or alternative methods of transportation if they are drinking.

“Two simple words can keep you safe: plan ahead,” said Sergeant Michael Brown. “Before you head out to any establishment that serves alcohol, plan how you are getting home safely. If you are drinking, that means know what sober driver or service you will be using.”

The Ventura Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just caused by alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is not. Marijuana can be impairing, especially when combined with alcohol or other drugs, which can also result in a DUI.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. To learn more about the Office of Traffic Safety grant and VPD’s educational efforts, contact Emily Graves, Community Outreach Specialist for the Ventura Police Department, at egraves@cityofventura.ca.gov.