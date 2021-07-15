Santa Barbara man charged with embezzling nearly $700,000

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara man has been charged on multiple counts, including the embezzlement of nearly $700,000.

Adam Michael Pirozzi has also been charged with money laundering and elder abuse.

The investigation into the 40-year-old stems from Pirozzi’s operation of AMP Core, Inc., a local property management company. It went by several fictitious names, including Santa Barbara Property Management and Harbor View Real Estate.

His management company had about 100 clients, and the charges allege that he embezzled nearly $700,000 from them.

Pirozzi is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 26.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Santa Barbara District Attorney Investigator Kristin Shamordola at 805-560-1044.