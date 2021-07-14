SLO police arrest suspected arsonist

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Police arrested a San Luis Obispo man in connection to an RV fire from over the weekend.

The fire was first reported around 8 a.m. Sunday morning on the 2900 block of McMillan Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters found an engulfed RV with fire spreading to nearby brush. All of the occupants of the RV were able to get out safely without injuries, police said.

The San Luis Obispo Fire Marshall responded to the fire and began investigating the cause. The investigation revealed that an accelerant was used to set the RV on fire.

San Luis Obispo police detectives joined the investigation and a suspect was identified.

On Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., detectives located the 27-year-old San Luis Obispo man suspected of starting the fire. He was arrested by police at Santa Rosa Park and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.