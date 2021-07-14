Skip to Content
Lompoc police investigating 42nd shooting this year

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, police responded to the 500 block of O Street for a report of a man who had been shot. On the scene officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Police do not have a suspect at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

This is the 42nd shooting reported in Lompoc in 2021, police said.

