Kristin Smart murder case to move inside courtroom for first time

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The Kristin Smart murder case is set to move inside the San Luis Obispo County Superior Courthouse for the first time on Wednesday afternoon.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., a number of motions will be heard during a hearing inside Department 5, including an amendment to the charges originally filed by the District Attorney's Office.

The Los Angeles Times reported prosecutors will argue a motion seeking to include additional rape charges againt Paul Flores, who is charged in the murder of Smart.

The rape charges are tied to a a pair of sexual assault cases being investigated in Los Angeles County.

In the article, Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippett said adding the additional charges will strengthen the prosecution's case against Flores.

Following Flores' arrest in April, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said Flores killed Smart during the commision of a rape or attempted rape.

His preliminary hearing is set to begin next week on Tuesday, July 20. It's expected to last 12 days, or perhaps longer.

Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is also being charged in the case as an accessory to the crime.

Since both men were arrested, all of the court proceedings have been held virtually, with only Judge Craig van Rooyen inside the courtroom.

Paul Flores, 44, has appeared during the online hearings at the San Luis Obispo County Jail each time.

He remains in custody after his bail request was denied.

Following his arrest, Ruben Flores, 80, was released from custody after he posted bail, but has been ordered to remain in San Luis Obispo County.

During Wednesday's hearing, both men are expected to be physically inside the courtroom.

When the preliminary hearing begins next week, both defendants will also be required inside the courtroom throughout the duration of the proceedings.

Unlike all of the previous court hearings in the case, Wednesday's proceeding, as well as the upcoming preliminary hearing, will not be live streamed.

The media will be allowed to shoot video and photographs, but audio recordings have been restricted by van Rooyen.