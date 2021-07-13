SLO Sheriff investigating possible additional victims connected to Cambria rape, assault

Crime

CAMBRIA, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a sexual assault that happened last month in Cambria and now the department said there may be additional victims.

Earlier this month, deputies arrested Jesus Barajas Valdovinos, 31, of Cambria after a woman was sexually assaulted on a hiking trail.

The woman told investigators that her attacker dragged her off the trail, held her against her will and sexually assaulted and raped her for several hours.

Investigators used rapid DNA testing to identify Valdovinos as the suspected attacker. He was arrested by deputies days later on July 2 on suspicion of rape and kidnapping.

Valdovinos is currently booked in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office now believes there may be additional victims in previous crimes who have yet to been contacted.

Detectives are asking for the public's help to locate any other victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact the SLO Sheriff’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500. You can also report an anonymous tip online or by calling 805-549-7867.