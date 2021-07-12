Minor arrested in connection to Buellton stabbing

Crime

BUELLTON, Calif. - An arrest has been made in a stabbing investigation that led to a citywide search in Buellton over the weekend.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced a "juvenile" was arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened Saturday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the 100 block of Second Street to find a man who had just been stabbed in the neck. The man was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The man's suspected attacker fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The attack prompted a search throughout the city and a description of the suspect was given out on social media. Buellton residents were told to be on the lookout for white male wearing a "Thrasher" t-shirt with black jeans and a black backpack. He was considered to be armed and dangerous. After several hours of searching, deputies were unable to locate the suspect.

On Monday, the juvenile surrendered to detectives at the Santa Maria Hall. He is currently being held and could face charges for attempted murder.

Because the boy is a minor, his name and age have not been released.

Anyone with additional information about this incident, including possible surveillance images from the area, is urged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4150. You can also leave an anonymous tip online or by calling 805-681-4171.