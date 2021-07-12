5 Santa Barbara residents arrested for allegedly tying up, assaulting man inside home

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested five people from the same home on Saturday after a man was found suffering from serious injuries due to an assault.

Officers said around 8:40 p.m. they were dispatched to the area of Rancheria Street and Gutierrez Street to check on a person seen lying in the street yelling for help.

Police said the victim was able to speak to officers on scene before being transported to the hospital for emergency treatment. During that time, the victim told officers he had been bound and assaulted in his home by several of his own family members. During the alleged assault, the man said he was able to escape the home and 911 was called.

Police said due to the man's statement and the severity of his injuries, they believed multiple felonious crimes were committed against him while he was inside the home.

Several police officers then responded to the man's house where they were able to locate a crime scene. Police said a large number of people were inside the home, all of whom were questioned and interviewed for statements. Additional police resources responded to help investigate the situation and said they believed all of the involved people lived together at the home and were upset with the victim's behavior.

Police determined that five residents had restrained the victim and assaulted him physically, resulting in serious injuries.

All five people were arrested and booked on charges for attempted murder, torture, false imprisonment and battery with serious injury.

Police said while this investigation is ongoing, they have determined there is no ongoing threat to public safety in connection with this incident.