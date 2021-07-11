Deputies search for assault suspect in Buellton

Crime

BUELLTON, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies searched for a man wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon late Saturday night.

Deputies searched at multiple locations throughout the city after a stabbing victim was taken to the hospital Saturday night.

Law enforcement was looking for a white man who was last seen wearing a "Thrasher" t-shirt with black jeans and a black backpack with roses on the straps.

As of Sunday morning, the suspect is still wanted by law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the man's location is urged to call 911. He is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be confronted, the sheriff's office said.