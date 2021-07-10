Templeton man arrested for threatening to stab group while yelling racial slurs in rural Paso Robles

Crime

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Templeton man Saturday morning after he allegedly threatened to assault a group of people with a knife and fled the area, prompting a shelter in place advisory.

Deputies said they were called to the 3000 block of Creston Road in rural Paso Robles around 5 a.m. for a man armed with a knife who was making threats to harm others and himself.

After arriving, deputies discovered the man had fled down Creston Road while still armed with the knife. Deputies said they chased after the man and located him, but he refused to listen to their commands and continued to flee.

Deputies said they lost sight of the man between Creston Road and South River Road at Laguna Del Campo.

A search of the area began with help from a CHP helicopter. A reverse 911 call was also sent out to residents in the area advising them to shelter in place.

After about two hours, around 8:44 a.m., deputies said the sheriff's office received a 911 call reporting a man who matched the suspect's description was seen on the 1800 block of Santa Ysabel Avenue in rural Paso Robles.

Deputies immediately responded to the area and located the 24-year-old Templeton man, however, he ran away once again.

Deputies said they set up a perimeter and finally caught the man on Volpi Ysabel Road with help from the Paso Robles Police Department and CHP.

Deputies said, after further investigation, they learned the man had threatened to stab at least four people, two of whom were minors, while yelling racial slurs at the victims who were described as Hispanic.

The man was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked on four counts of criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, hate crimes and one count of resisting an officer.

The shelter in place alert was lifted for those in the area and residents were informed the suspect was apprehended.