Pismo Beach police respond to barricaded person wanted for assault

Crime

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The Pismo Beach Police Department responded to an active standoff with a person suspected of assault Saturday afternoon.

Officers said the person barricaded themselves inside a structure at Cypress Street and Hinds Avenue.

This person was allegedly involved in an assault that took place Saturday morning.

Pismo Beach police and neighboring agencies have responded to the scene and said they are trying to end the standoff peacefully.

This is an ongoing situation.

Residents are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Check back later for updates.