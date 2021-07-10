Man arrested for rape, attempted murder at Santa Barbara homeless camp

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police arrested a man experiencing homelessness on Friday for alleged rape, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and assaulting an officer.

Officers said they received a report on Thursday stating that a violent sexual assault had occurred at the homeless camp located near the railroad tracks at Montecito Street.

Officers investigated the report and identified a 55-year-old transient man as the possible suspect.

Police began a search for the man and spotted him Friday near 1500 Bath Street in Santa Barbara.

The man reportedly resisted arrest and punched a responding officer in the face. Police said they were ultimately able to get the man into handcuffs, sustaining only minor injuries in the process.

The man was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges for rape by force or fear of bodily injury, resisting arrest with force, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

The Santa Barbara Police Department said it works in partnership with local nonprofit Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, or STESA. This partnership was called upon to assist in providing confidential counseling and support services to the survivor in this case.