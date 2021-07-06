Oxnard men arrested on illegal gun charges

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Two Oxnard men were arrested last week for multiple illegal gun violations.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office gang unit and narcotics teams had been investigating the two men for various firearms-related violations for several weeks.

Detectives received information that the two men had multiple illegal firearms that weren't registered through the California Department of Justice. One of the men also had previous arrests that prohibited him from owning any guns or ammunition, the sheriff's office said.

Search warrants were served at the men's homes on the 800 block of Azalea Street and the 1500 block of North H Street in Oxnard.

At one home, police recovered two unregistered "ghost guns," holsters and ammunition. The ghost guns lacked a commercial serial number which make them virtually untraceable and circumvents the Department of Justice.

At the other home, officers recovered two unregistered firearms, two modified shotguns and ammunition. One of these guns was also a ghost gun and the other gun was not legally registered to anyone at the home, according to the sheriff's office.

The two men, a 43-year-old and a 46-year-old, were booked into jail and face possible charges for various illegal guns crimes.