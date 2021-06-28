Ventura man arrested in shooting investigation

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - A 19-year-old Ventura man is facing possible attempted murder charges in connection to a shooting that took place over the weekend.

On Saturday around 6:50 p.m., Ventura police responded to a report of a shooting on the 600 block of Cedar Street. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the victim and the shooter had a brief encounter with their vehicles near the intersection of Olive Street and Harrison Avenue. The suspected shooter followed the man to the 600 block of Cedar Street where the altercation escalated and the victim was shot.

The shooter, who was later identified as a 19-year-old Ventura man, fled the scene in his car. His vehicle was located later in the evening and he was arrested without incident, police said.

He was booked into the Ventura County Jail where he awaits charges for attempted murder. The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4400.