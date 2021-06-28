Arroyo Grande man sentenced for molesting child

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - An Arroyo Grande man has been sentenced to 24 years to life in prison for multiple counts of sexually abusing a child.

In April, Cody Julian, 31, was found guilty of five counts of sexually abusing a child under the age of 10 in 2016.

The case was a retrial of a previous conviction. Julian was convicted in March 2018 for the same offenses but the conviction was vacated due to errors in the trial court.

At Julian's sentencing, the victim's mother spoke about the "painful impact" that Julian made on her young child.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said the victim participated in the criminal process that resulted in Julian's conviction. Dow said he hopes other victims of sexual assault will be encouraged to contact law enforcement to report their own experiences.