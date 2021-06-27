Long Beach shooting wounds 3, including 13-year-old boy

Crime

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A drive-by shooting in downtown Long Beach on Saturday night left three people wounded, including a 13-year-old boy, authorities said.

The shooting erupted around 7:30 p.m. outside a shopping center called The Pike near the popular Aquarium of the Pacific, sending shoppers and employees running for cover, Long Beach police said.

The victims — two men and the teenager — were standing outside when the violence occurred, police said. The shooting’s motive is unknown but it is being investigated as possibly gang-related.

Three people of interest were detained and interviewed, police said. It was not immediately clear if they were arrested.

One of the men was in critical condition Saturday night; the others were described as stable. An update on their conditions was not immediately available Sunday morning.

The shooting took place in front of a Hooters restaurant and at least one bullet came flying through the door, Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna told The Long Beach Post.

“It’s not every day that a bullet goes through your front door and there’s blood all over the floor,” he told the newspaper.

Long Beach’s shoreline entertainment district, where the shooting occurred, is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.