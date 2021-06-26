Three drivers arrested during Santa Maria DUI checkpoint

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police arrested three drivers and cited six others during a DUI checkpoint conducted Friday night.

The checkpoint was held on the 700 block of south Blosser Road from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. A total of 125 vehicles were screened during that time.

Officers said two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, one was arrested for reckless driving and six were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

No other drivers were arrested for other criminal charges.

Police explained that checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

The Santa Maria Police Department plans to hold another DUI/Driver's License checkpoint in the next few months.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.