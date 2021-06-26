Oxnard man arrested after unregistered guns, narcotics found in home

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Ventura County Probation officers arrested an Oxnard man on Wednesday after locating illegal firearms and narcotics in his residence.

Deputies said they went to the 1500 block of Pine Street in Oxnard to conduct a compliance check of a post-release offender. The 51-year-old man was being supervised by the Ventura County Probation Agency at the time.

Officers said they contacted the man inside the business where he both lived and worked.

During their search, deputies reported finding methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and evidence supporting narcotics sales.

Officers also said they found an unregistered firearm and a short-barreled shotgun. Deputies explained the unregistered gun is often referred to as a "Ghost Gun" due to the lack of commercial serial number, which makes the firearm untraceable and allows the possessor to circumvent regulated background checks by the Department of Justice.

The sheriff's office said the Oxnard man's criminal history currently prohibits him from owning or possessing any firearms or ammunition.

The man was arrested at the scene.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant to search the rest of his business. During that search, they reportedly seized an additional unregistered firearm, ammunition and prescription pills.

The Oxnard man was booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility and is awaiting court proceedings.