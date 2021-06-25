San Luis Obispo man arrested for selling narcotics on Snapchat

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on Tuesday, June 15, after he allegedly posted advertisements and sold narcotics using the social media app Snapchat.

The sheriff's office said in February 2021, they worked alongside SLO City Police and the County's Probation Department to investigate a 19-year-old man for the sale of narcotics.

Deputies said the man had reportedly used Snapchat to advertise multiple types of narcotics and facilitate transactions.

A picture of the man's drug advertisement on Snapchat.

On June 15, deputies served a search warrant at the man's home on the 1500 block of Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo.

There, they found and seized several narcotics, two non-serialized handguns and about $14,000 in cash.

Deputies said the drugs confiscated included -23 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy tablets -33 grams of counterfeit Oxycodone Hydrochloride 30mg tablets containing Fentanyl and Acetaminophen -1.95 grams of counterfeit Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills containing Fentanyl -2 grams of counterfeit Alprazolam (Xanax) pills containing Etizolam. In total, authorities estimated the drugs had a value of about $5,000.

The 19-year-old was arrested and faces charges for the possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and for being armed while committing a felony.