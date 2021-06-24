Stolen boat and suspects sought after Santa Barbara Youth Sailing vessel taken from harbor

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A search is underway for a special vessel used by the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing organization that was stolen recently from the Santa Barbara harbor.

Video surveillance shots have been released by the organization showing a person of interest in a white utility truck leaving the harbor on June 12. The truck has the stolen boat on a trailer behind it.

Images were captured on cameras at the parking lot exit gate.

A check of the license plate came back to an address in Northern Santa Barbara County but it appears as if the plates were stolen and not connected to the vehicle.

The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol and Santa Barbara Police detective unit are working leads in the case.

The Youth Sailing group is a non-profit and working on ways to fund the replacement for the vessel.

The boat is named the "Salty Pup." It is a coach boat for the young sailors.

The vessel is a 14-foot 2013 Zodiac Bayrunner with a Yamaha 50hp outboard. This comes as the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation has an eight week program underway.

The boat has this ID information on it: T CF #: 5510 RVHIN #: XDCP421PK213Engine ID #: 6C1L 1088464

SBYSF Program Director Nick Kaschak can be contacted at : sbysf.director@gmail.com or 805-965-4603 or SBYSF

