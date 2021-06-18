Paso Robles man accused of molesting child

Crime

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A Paso Robles man was arrested Thursday, accused of sexually abusing a child who had been living with him for several years.

Paso Robles police began investigating these allegations after the department received a tip from someone out of the state.

On Thursday, Paso police detectives and deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of molesting a 12-year-old child.

Police said the child had been living with the man for several years and there is a "known relationship" between the man and the victim. The exact details of that relationship have not been disclosed by police.

The man was taken into custody by police.

Police say they do not suspect there are any other victims in this case, but anyone with information is urged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling the 24-hour Crime Stoppers hotline 805-549-7867.