Ventura Police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting in shopping center parking lot

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - A broad daylight shooting is under investigation by the Ventura Police Department. It happened Sunday in the popular Montalvo Square shopping center on Victoria Avenue at 2:46 in the afternoon.

Police first becoming aware of the shooting when a gunshot victim showed up at the Community Memorial Hospital. Police say the 22-year-old victim and his friends were in a vehicle at the shopping center and were approached by four men. After an altercation, the victim was shot in the leg.

Injuries from the shooting are not to be life threatening, according to police.

VPD says the four suspects were wearing blue bandanas and at least two of them were armed with a handgun. They were last seen leaving the shopping center parking lot in a white sedan.

Ventura Police Department Detectives at 805-339-4444.