8 people killed after shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police say

Crime

[Breaking news update at 3:03 a.m.]

Eight people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead at an Indianapolis FedEx facility, police said.

Authorities said they were aware of multiple other injured victims in hospitals.

[Previous story, published at 1:48 a.m.]

Multiple people with gunshot wounds have been brought to local hospitals after a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, according to Officer Genae Cook, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police believe the shooter took his own life and there is “no active threat to the community at this time,” she said.

Earlier, law enforcement officials said there was a “mass casualty situation” at the FedEx facility located at 8951 Mirabel Road in Indianapolis.

Two employees inside the building at the time told CNN affiliate WISH-TV that they heard as many as ten gunshots.

At first Jeremiah Miller and Timothy Boillat thought the sound was from a car, but after hearing more, Miller stood up and saw a man with a weapon, he told the station.

“After hearing the shootings I did see a body on the floor behind a vehicle,” said Boillat. The two men left the building and watched as about 30 police cars responded, Boillat said.

“Thank God for being here because I thought I was going to get shot,” Miller told the station.

The major nearby highway, the I-70, was closed in both direction between I-465 and the Ronald Reagan Parkway due to the police activity, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine. “Please seek alternate routes,” he tweeted.

The highway was reopened, although there remains no access to Ameriplex Parkway from either direction, he later tweeted.

In a statement, FedEx said it was aware of the “tragic shooting” at the Indianapolis facility.

“Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities,” company spokesperson Jim Masilak said in an email to CNN.

This is a developing story and will be updated.