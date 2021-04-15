Man charged in 2019 Oceano murder pleads not guilty

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A man charged in the death of a 90-year-old Oceano man pleaded not guilty to murder charges Thursday.

David Krause, 41, of Grover Beach made his court appearance Thursday morning. Krause is accused of killing Lawrence Bross in January 2019 at Bross's home in Oceano.

Bross was killed from what investigators called “multiple chop force traumatic injuries.” Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth said the weapon was believed to have been a hammer-like object, although the murder weapon was never found.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced Krause's arrest last week following more than two years of investigating. Krause was connected to the crime through DNA evidence, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said. Krause was already in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on unrelated charges.

Krause is being held in custody on $1 million bail. He is due back in court on Thursday, April 22.