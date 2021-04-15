Investigation into 30-year-old child molestation case results in Goleta man’s arrest

Crime

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The Arroyo Grande Police Department announced they have arrested a man from the Goleta/Santa Barbara area who allegedly sexually abused a child in Arroyo Grande about 30 years ago.

The investigation into this case began in August 2020 and lasted for eight months. On Thursday, the investigation led to the service of a search warrant at a residence belonging to Daniel Berenguer in Goleta.

Berenguer was ultimately arrested on a Ramey arrest warrant issued by a San Luis Obispo Judge.

He was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he faces charges for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, forced oral copulation with a child under 14 and continuous sexual abuse of a child. His bail has been set at $200,000.

So far, detectives have identified two victims of Berenguer, but they believe there may be more.

Police said Berenguer coached girls' basketball in the early 1990's.

If you have any information regarding this investigation you are encouraged to contact Arroyo Grande Police Detective Jeff Smith at 805-473-5122.