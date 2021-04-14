SLO DA to discuss Smart case, arrests of Paul & Ruben Flores

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow will hold a press conference Wednesday regarding the arrests of Paul and Ruben Flores. The DA's offices confirming the press conference will be at 11 a.m. and open to credentialed media members only.

YOU CAN CATCH THE DA PRESS CONFERENCE ONLINE AT ON NEWSCHANNEL 3 MIDDAY AT 11 A.M.

Paul Flores, long considered to be the prime suspect in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996 was taken into custody and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on one count of murder. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said Flores was arrested for the death of Smart.

Flores' father, Ruben Flores, was also arrested as an accessory to the crime. Paul Flores is being held without bail. Ruben Flores has a bail set at $250,000.

Dan Dow, SLO County DA

The case has been turned over to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office. Both are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said his office was "carefully reviewing the evidence" and said it will provide more information as it becomes available. That's expected to be during todays press conference set for 11 a.m.