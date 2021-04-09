SLO Sheriff announces arrest in 2019 Oceano homicide investigation

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - An arrest has been made in the 2019 death of an Oceano man.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said during a press conference Friday morning that David Krause, 41, of Grover Beach was arrested for the murder of 90-year-old Lawrence Bross.

Bross, a well-known environmental activist and active member of the community, was found dead in his home on Jan. 24, 2019.

Bross was killed from what investigators called “multiple chop force traumatic injuries.” On Friday, Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth said the weapon was believed to have been hammer-like object, although the murder weapon was never found.

Bross's death led to outrage among neighbors and community members, leading some to install security cameras at their homes and put up signs, warning others of possible criminal activity.

Krause was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the crime, Parkinson said. Krause was already in custody in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on unrelated charges.

Parkinson said investigators do not believe there are any other suspects in this crime.

