Parolee arrested in Lompoc, loaded shotgun and drugs found

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - A parolee with two outstanding warrants was arrested Tuesday morning. Lompoc Police say a search of the man's vehicle revealed a loaded 12 gauge shotgun, 137 rounds of various live ammunition, a large capacity magazine, and 18 grams of methamphetamine.

Lompoc Police assisted State Parole agents in taking the man into custody at 8:45 a.m. The man was booked into jail on numerous weapons and drug possession charges.