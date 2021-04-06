Skip to Content
Parolee arrested in Lompoc, loaded shotgun and drugs found

Lompoc Police
A loaded shotgun, live ammunition and drugs were found in possession of a parolee, according to Lompoc Police.

LOMPOC, Calif. - A parolee with two outstanding warrants was arrested Tuesday morning. Lompoc Police say a search of the man's vehicle revealed a loaded 12 gauge shotgun, 137 rounds of various live ammunition, a large capacity magazine, and 18 grams of methamphetamine.

Lompoc Police assisted State Parole agents in taking the man into custody at 8:45 a.m. The man was booked into jail on numerous weapons and drug possession charges.

