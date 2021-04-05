Two men arrested after stolen gun was fired in Goleta

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. - Two men were arrested in Goleta Friday afternoon after a gunshot was heard coming from the backyard of a home.

Around 2:24 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to San Milano Drive to investigate the reported gunshot. There, they found a man who fit the description of the suspect provided by a 911 caller. The man was reportedly standing in the front yard of a home with a second man.

Both men were detained by deputies, however, a gun was not immediately found with them.

After further investigation, deputies learned that the men had fired a gun into the air from the backyard of the home and a search warrant was acquired.

That same day, at 7:29 p.m., deputies served the search warrant at the San Milano home and located a .22 caliber handgun. Records indicate the handgun had previously been reported stolen by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri.

Both men were arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on $35,000 bail each. They face charges for negligent discharge of a firearm, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, possession of metal knuckles and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.