Three men arrested after being caught stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Oxnard

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Three men were arrested in Oxnard on Saturday after being caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.

Around 2 a.m. that morning, an Oxnard Police officer was patrolling the area of Del Norte Boulevard near Sturgis Road when they heard what sounded like metal being cut.

The officer went to investigate and saw a grey mini-van speeding out of a parking lot. The officer drove after the van and pulled the vehicle over.

Police said the driver of the van did not have a license and his two passengers were on probation for theft charges.

Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle and found power saws, used saw blades, and other cutting tools as well as nine freshly cut catalytic converters.

The officers checked the area where the cutting noise had been heard and found several trucks with catalytic converters cut from their exhaust systems.

The three men, all residents of Bakersfield, were arrested and booked in Ventura County Jail.

Police explained that catalytic converters are used to reduce vehicle emissions and thieves target them because of the precious metals they contain, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium.

The stolen converters are then sold online where they can fetch high prices.

Unfortunately, the victims of these thefts can face thousands of dollars in repairs. Trucks, fleet vans and other vehicles with a higher ground clearance are especially targeted because the catalytic converters are easier to access.

In order to help protect yourself from this type of theft, police advise: