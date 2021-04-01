Santa Barbara man facing charges for sexually assaulting child, child pornography

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara area man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young child and investigators believe there might be other victims.

On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested 18-year-old Michael Felipe Limon at his home in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara.

Limon was arrested following an extensive criminal investigation, the sheriff's office said. He's facing felony charges for engaging in sexual acts with a minor under the age of 10 years old and possession of child pornography.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says it believes there may be additional victims and anyone who may know of additional crimes is urged to contact Detective Adomaitis at 805-681-4150.

You can submit an anonymous tip on the sheriff's website or by calling, 805-681-4171.

Limon is currently being held on $250,000 bail at the Santa Barbara County main jail.

Victim Advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.