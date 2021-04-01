17-year-old wounded in Santa Maria shooting, flown to area hospital

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday evening in Santa Maria and later flow to an area hospital due to their injuries.

The shooting was reported after gunshots were heard around the 1700 block of South Lincoln Street, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene and found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

A short time later Santa Maria Police say they received information about a gunshot victim at a local home. That's where officers found the 17-year-old. The teen was taken by ambulance to the hospital and later flown to another area hospital.

Police say the 17-year-old is the victim of the shooting that occurred on South Lincoln St. and are asking for anyone with information to contact SMPD. The tip-line to provide information is (805) 928-3781 ext. COPS (2677).