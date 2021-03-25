Santa Maria woman arrested in connection to early morning restaurant fire

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A Santa Maria woman was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to a fire that broke out at The Swiss Restaurant on North Broadway Wednesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., Santa Maria firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of North Broadway.

The fire reportedly caused $180,000 in damages to part of the restaurant building and caused minor injuries to one firefighter.

Santa Maria Police Detectives and the Santa Maria Fire Marshall investigated the incident and determined it to be arson.

Thursday afternoon around 1:50 p.m., Santa Maria police arrested a 45-year-old woman for Felony Arson (Arson with Injury).

She was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail and her bail was set at $250,000.