Three shootings reported in Lompoc over past week, no arrests made

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police responded to three shootings over the past week that left two people injured.

The first shooting happened on Tuesday, March 16, shortly after 11 p.m. Police responded to the 700 block of N. E Street where they found a 14-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening wounds. They have since been released.

The second shooting occurred the next day, March 17. Police responded after 9 p.m. to the 400 block of North O Street. They said they did not find any victims, however, a crime scene was located.

The third shooting also happened the following day, March 18, after 9 p.m. Officers went to the 500 block of the North L and M Street alley but did not find any victims or suspects. Evidence of the shooting was located.

All three shootings remain under investigation. No suspects have been arrested or identified at this time.

Police said they have not yet found enough evidence to tie the shootings together, but based on their close timeline, it is likely they are related.

Officers also said they can't yet say if the shootings were gang-related.