Oxnard police dog sniffs out more than 1,000 pounds of meth during vehicle search
OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard Police K9 Rocky was a very good boy this week having sniffed out more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the city.
Rocky's partner Officer Caston said that Rocky noticed there were narcotics in the vehicle after it was pulled over.
A detailed search was then conducted, during which Rocky found half a ton of meth hidden inside produce boxes.
Police estimated the street value of the meth to be about $2.8 million.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested for several felony narcotics violations and for being in possession of a loaded firearm.
Just more dangerous drugs brought to the US by trash from South of the Border.