SB Sheriff’s deputies searching for stolen car suspect possibly only in underwear, residents asked to be on the lookout

GOLETA, Calif. - A stolen vehicle suspect fled on foot near in a neighborhood across from San Marcos High School in Goleta Tuesday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says deputies are searching for the suspect near Ashdale and Magna Vista Street. Residents are asked to be on the lookout.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40's wearing a white t-shirt with blue jeans or possibly just underwear, according to Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.

Anyone who see something suspicious is urged to call 9-1-1.

